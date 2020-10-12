Namibia: Psemas Admin Tender to the Fore

The Ministry of Finance has finally turned to the market for the administration of the Public Service Employee Medical Aid Scheme (Psemas).

The tender, which was extended a few times, has finally closed in September and is currently being evaluated by the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN).

While the hunt for a new administrator started some years ago, the government finally went to the market on 4 July this year to seek a new administrator for thescheme with a membership of more than 200 000 public servants and their dependants.

Methealth Namibia, a member of the MMI Holdings Group, has been administering Psemas since 2004.

The scheme, under its current administration, has suffered through fraud from service providers, members, administrators, and civil servants, according to the former minister of finance.

"Investigations have shown that everyone had a hand in the till. Therefore, we need to expose the rotten apples and get rid of them for the sustenance of the fund," former minister of finance Calle Schlettwein had said last year.

At the time he had also said the said the ministry was carrying out a forensic investigation into the matter. To date, no results from such investigations have come to light.

In 2019, Psemas had about 297 000 beneficiaries, including about 5 000 pensioners. The successful bidder would be administering a scheme worth billions.

National budget documents show that the government has allocated N$2,7 billion to the scheme for the current financial year.

Psemas' expenditure, together with the allocation of N$7,9 billion to the Ministry of Health and Social Services takes up (N$10,2 billion) 16,5% of the national budget of N$64 billion.

According to the medium-term expenditure framework, the Ministry of Finance plans to achieve 60% progress on the oversight of Psemas contracts and to fully acquire and implement biometric systems for the scheme in the current financial year.

The ministry also plans to complete the re-registration of Pemas members and dependants by March next year, even though there is no indication of progress made in the last two financial years.

Despite fraudulent activities in Psemas' operations, the administrator has been given extensions since last year, with the latest granted by the board in March at the request of the finance ministry.

The contract extension for the lapsed work period seems to be a norm at the Ministry of Finance as the procurement board information review shows that not only the Psemas contract that has been extended over and over but two more contracts are being extended.

The procurement board decision for 2020 shows that they have approved the contract extension for another year (from April 2020) for the supply and maintenance of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

The same extension request was also granted for the Payroll Deduction Management System (PDMS) of the Ministry of Finance for a period of twelve months from 1 April 2020 - 31 March 2021.