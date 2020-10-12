Zimbabwe: Tsenengamu Bail Ruling Postponed

12 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu will spend another night in custody after Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna said he was yet to complete his bail ruling.

Mr Nduna said he should be done by tomorrow morning.

Tsenengamu initially appeared in court on Saturday on incitement to commit public violence with an alternative charge of incitement to participate in a public gathering with intend to commit public violence.

Tsenengamu was among 14 political activists, including MDC-Alliance deputy chair Job Sikhala and Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure, who were on the police wanted list for inciting public violence.

He handed himself over to the police on Friday.

