Namibia: 4 000 Masks for Rundu Traders

Rundu — Industrialisation minister Lucia Iipumbu on Saturday donated 4 000 face masks and 400 face shields to be shared amongst informal traders of the Rundu open market and Tandaveka open market to protect themselves and their customers from Covid-19.

"As much as we are here to give you masks, we are also looking at how organised your markets are - how clean and healthy they are. We all understand where we are in terms of business activities due to the pandemic that has affected us hard," Iipumbu said.

"But I want to appreciate you for sticking to the regulations as set by government; I want us to continue observing those hygienic standards and protocols and at all times keep our places clean, sanitise, wash hands with soap and cover what we are selling and use face masks. This donation is to ensure the use of masks as you are trading or selling your produce and products, following the regulations because you need to protect yourself and customers." Iipumbu said she is aware of the situation the informal traders are going through in Rundu and she will make time to come back to hear their challenges and look at where to intervene, as well as to look at how to expand these markets to accommodate more street vendors.

"We appreciate what government is doing to assist us; we are all affected by Covid-19 and these masks will protect us. We are also requesting the minister to come inform you on the challenges that women are facing at our market," said the manager for Tandaveka open market Maria Kamutali.

Iipumbu also proceeded to Manwangombe Teya village in the Kavango East region to handover 1 000 masks and 200 face shields to the community, as well as a 10 000 water tank she once promised the community during her visit in November last year. The water tank was donated by the Indian High Commission in Namibia.