Namibia: Accused Goat Thief Gets Bail

Ongwediva — A 29-year-old man was granted bail of N$800 in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Thursday for allegedly stealing a goat at Etayi in the Omusati region recently.

The suspect, Hariof Simon, was charged with stock theft. His case was remanded to 21 February 2021 for plea and trial.

According to the crime investigations coordinator in Omusati, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, the accused allegedly entered the complainant's kraal and took the goat.

He is alleged to have slaughtered the goat with an estimated value of N$1 000.

Simaho said he has seen an increase in the number of stock theft cases, thus requesting livestock owners to safeguard their animals.

"We request to our residents not to allow their livestock roaming around, as the thieves prey on them. Please look after your livestock," Simaho appeals.

Simaho advised the public to ensure they obtain permission from the headman and the ear tag documents confirming the ownership of the livestock owner before buying livestock.

"If you buy stolen livestock, the police will confiscate such animals and the buyer will lose out."

