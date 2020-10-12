Ethiopia: Melodies of St. Yared Continues to Amuse Generations

Saint Yared was born on April 5, 505 AD in the ancient town of Aksum, northern Ethiopia. He had laid a strong foundation for the Ethiopian religious and secular music. According to the magazine published by Tigray Culture and Tourism Bureau, the greatest Ethiopian composer of all times has invented three basic melodies known as Yared's hymns. These are Ge'ez, Izl and Araray. Symbolism is basic to the entireness of St. Yared's system and each melody symbolizes the person of the Trinity: Ge'ez the father, Izl the son and Araray the Holy Spirit. For a person who has not a basic knowledge of music, the differences among the three melodies are difficult to distinguish. On the contrary, for professionals, it is very simple to understand.

The Ge'ez melody that symbolizes the Father is a hard and sweet melody. Scholars describe it as a commanding, imposing and proclamatory note. In any event, melodious and sonorous delivery of the hymns may be the best way to describe it. The other one

is Izl that symbolizes the Son which is soft and gentle. Quite naturally, it is sentimental as it symbolizes the very heart of Christian teaching, namely Love. It is tender, mellow and calming. The Araray melody symbolizes the Holy Spirit and it is often used in plaintive, verging and melancholic situations. It is quite often sung on somber occasions or seasons especially during fasting and funeral ceremonies.

There is a strict rule as to what hymn is sung when and by what melody. There is a sequence of melodies that is allowed and not allowed. Each melody may be sung independent of the two. However, when a cluster of melodies of melodies occur, there are rules to abide by. Firstly, all the three melodies may be clustered together in one hymn or in a succession of hymns in the order of Ge'ez, Izl and Araray. Secondly, Ge'ez may be allowed by Izl or Araray. Thirdly, clustering Izl and Araray melodies is not allowed. The two may consecutively follow Ge'ez melody. But they cannot follow each other. The three melodies of Ge'ez, Izl and Araray are just the basic ones. There are sub-melodies and sub-sub-melodies within each of it. That is the whole logic of Yared's system. It prescribes first the major melody and then the specific sub-melodies appropriate to the various segments, syllables or phrases of the hymn.

St. Yared also wrote a book known as 'Digua' and composed ten musical notations. The musical notations are named as Yizet, Deret, Rikrik, Difat, Cheret, Qinat, Hidet, Qurt, Dirs and Anbir. These notations were fully upgraded as source of modern music charts in the 17th century AD. This took place much earlier than the composition of musical note using seven alphabetic letters

within the Western tradition. Each note as its own arrangement and style and they are collectively known as 'Sirey' which means roots of chant.

In addition to this, there are three musical instruments in St. Yared's melodies. These

are Prayer staff, the Sistrum and the drum. Three of them have their own symbolism as well. Both the prayer staff and the sistrum are represented in carvings in the great monuments of ancient Egypt and may suggest some connections and continuity.

To sum up, St. Yared is the legendary Ethiopian composer who would be remembered for generations to come. His irreplaceable legacy should be preserved and promoted as it has decisive role in continuity of Ethiopian culture and values.