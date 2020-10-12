Ethiopia Targets Local, Regional Tourists Amid Pandemic

11 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yohanes Jemaneh

ADDIS ABABA - Tourism Ethiopia announced that the country has opened its tourism industry vowing to attract more local and regional visitors.

Tourism Ethiopia Director General Sileshi Girma told The Ethiopian Herald that the country has been working towards the implementation of Transitional Marketing Strategy which gives due attention for local and regional visitors expected to come from neighboring nations.

He also called on all stakeholders and state officials to cooperate and hospitably guide visitors in remote areas to successfully visit their tourism border.

Observing Wildlife including jungle expedition, camel ride and park visit are among the tourism services the organization is rendering these days to attract tourists as a main target.

Accordingly, it is coordinating efforts to satisfy regional tourists enabling them to visit wildlife, natural and historic sites, Sileshi said.

He noted that Ethiopia ought to draw lessons from its neighbor Kenya that has more than one million visitors only from Africa. "We need to advance state tourism to support the industry and add variety to country's tourism options. If we achieve this, we can attract additional ones or two million tourists to the country."

Tourism Ethiopia is also working with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health toward the avoidance of quarantine on tourists who have COVID-19 negative certificates, he remarked.

Sileshi called on visitors to come to Ethiopia to visit natural and manmade sites stressing on country's preparation of services with all safety protocols against COVID-19.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

