Ethiopia: Japan Facilitates Public Library, Vocational Training Center to Wolayita

Japan has provided public library and vocational training center in Southern Nations, Nationalities, particularly, in Wolayita district, according to Japan embassy in Ethiopia.

Assigning ceremony for the grant contract for "The Project for the Construction of Public Library in Gacheno Kebele, Damot Gale Woreda, Wolayita Zone, Southern Nations Nationalities and people", implemented through the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects,was held on 6 October 2020 in the presence of Hailemariam Dessalegn former Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Matsunaga Daisuke, Ambassador Extraordinary and

Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ethiopia; and Roman Tesfaye, Former First Lady and CEO of the Hailemariam and Roman Foundation. This grant contract amounts to a total of 88,642 USD.

Under this project, a public library with one classroom will be constructed in Gacheno Kebele. The Hailemariam and Roman Foundation requested Japan's assistance to construct this public library with a vocational training classroom for the community, and the implementation of this project will enable the community to have an appropriate reading, learning and training environment

Ambassador Matsunaga Daisuke, in his remarks, mentioned that over 400 projects have been implemented across Ethiopia by Japan since the Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects was introduced in 1989. He congratulated the Hailemariam and Roman Foundation on receiving the grant, and stated "I believe this project will create more educational opportunities and create a bright future for students and the wider public."

The Japanese Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects focuses on community development through supporting needy communities in areas such as education, vocational training, access to water and sanitation, economic growth, health, food security.