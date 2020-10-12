Tanzania: Central Bank Issues New Registration Deadline for Financial Service Providers

12 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

THE Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has extended registration and licence application deadline for small financial service providers.

Speaking at the Central Headquarters in Dar es Salaam on Monday afternoon (October 12, 2020), the Senior Public Relations Officer, Vicky Msina said the lender of the last resort decided to extend the deadline following stakeholders' request to give them another six months to complete the exercise.

However, Ms Msina asked stakeholders to make sure that they comply to the financial regulations by submitting they registrations and application of licenses to BOT before April 30, 2021.

