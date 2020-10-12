Angola: Covid-19 - Probe Into São Tomé Case Announced

12 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Health authorities Monday here announced a probe to find responsibilities in the case in which seven Covid-19 infected patients travelled from Luanda to São Tomé and Príncipe on Wednesday.

The seven are part of a group of 45 people who travelled last week from Luanda to São Tomé and Príncipe, on an Angola Airline (TAAG) humanitarian flight.

In a press release that reached Angop, the Angolan Health Ministry (MINSA) says that in response to the failure to comply with the travel ban on the seven infected persons, the authorities have launched an enquiry to find out responsibilities.

The Health Department further states that in the light of the restriction measures in place in the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, all Angola entries and exits require a negative SARS-CoV-2 test based on the RT-PCR.

This, the note stresses, is a mandatory procedure at Luanda 4 de Fevereiro International Airport.

The note also states that in compliance with existing diplomatic reciprocity procedures between the two countries, MINSA, through its National Health Research Institute, conducted molecular biology test on the passengers, having detected seven positive cases of Covid-19, and conveyed the information to the Embassy of São Tomé and Principe in Luanda.

A flight ban was then imposed on the seven that were supposed to wait for further specified notice.

Angola's Covid-19 update shows 6,366 positive cases, 218 deaths, 2,743 recoveries and 3,045 active patients.

