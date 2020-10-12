Sudan: Sovereignty Council Reviews Developments in East Sudan

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, received in his office Monday the Higher Council for Beja Tribes Chieftains and discussed the issues of east Sudan.

The spokesman of the council, Taha Fekki Sheikh Taha, said that the current crisis in east Sudan was imposed on them and that it is a difference with the Beni Amer and Habab tribes as some people manage to portray.

He referred to a shortcoming regarding implementation of the tribal reconciliation agreement, a matter which resulted in the current situation, stressing that people shall not consider the current situation in east Sudan as a difference between the Beja with their brothers of Beni Amer and Habab tribes.

Taha pointed out that they reserve their own opinion on the East track in Juba peace negotiations, adding that the First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council has pledged to form a committee to review the issue of the East track.

He affirmed that the Higher Council for Beja Tribes Chieftains stands in support Sudan unity and the solution of all its problems.