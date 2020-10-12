Sudan: Minister of Higher Education Receives Ambassador of Japan

12 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Education and Scientific Research, Prof. Intisar Segairoon, Monday with the Ambassador of Japan to Sudan, Hattori Takashi, horizons of strengthening the relations between Sudan and Japan in the fields of higher education and scientific research.

Segairoon has welcomed reactivation of all the scientific partnerships between Sudanese and Japanese universities in the coming stage for the interest of the two countries.

The Ambassador of Japan underscored the importance of boosting the partnerships between the Japanese and Sudanese private sectors in the agricultural and medical fields.

The two sides affirmed the importance of cooperation in the fields of solar energy production and software technology in the biotechnology as well as the importance of support to the rural community development colleges and directing the attention to the training and capacity building in the field of human resources and enhancing their skills at the local and rural communities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

