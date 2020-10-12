Sudan: World Bank Ratifies $ 400 Million to Support Government Economic Reforms

Khartoum — The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank Group has approved a grant (clearance of pre-arrears) of $ 200 million to support the efforts of the transitional government in implementing the government program for economic reforms, in addition to $ 200 million from Sudan's partners that have already been approved, which will be administered through the (Trust Fund to Support Transition in Sudan) to finance the Family Support Program (Thamarat).

This came during the meetings of the World Bank Group Executives last Thursday.

The Caretaker Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali Ahmed, affirmed that the economic reforms, being implemented by the transitional government, despite their difficulties at the present time, would succeed in the medium and long term in achieving economic stability and mobilizing production velocity to take advantage of our abundant resources and address the structural distortions from which the macroeconomy suffers and which has a direct impact on the citizens' livelihood.

The minister added that economic reforms were one of the pillars wthat would realize sustainable peace in all parts of the country, praising the international support to achieve the goals of the transitional period, especially the effective role of the World Bank in coordinating international efforts and providing technical support through the (Trust Fund to Support Transition in Sudan).

For his part, the World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa Hafez Ghanem said that the World Bank's participation would support the vision of peace in development, with a focus on macroeconomic stability, job creation and sustainable development for all Sudanese.

It is worth noting that the transitional government had begun implementing the tentative phase of the family support program (Thamarat), which aims at alleviating economic difficulties. The program is being implemented in an effective partnership among the Ministries of Finance, Labor and Interior, as well as other concerned parties.