Somalia: Five Militants Killed in Joint Operation in Southern Somalia

12 October 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali National Army (SNA) backed by South Western State forces killed five al-Shabab militants on Saturday in a joint operation in Dinsor, a town in the southern region of Bay, an official said.

The forces launched an attack on bases run by the militants in the town following complaints from the locals, said Shine Mayow, commander of South Western State forces in Dinsor.

"The extremists isolated the locals in Dinsor and blocked all the roads leading to the town. Our forces later conducted an operation to help the residents. We killed five militants during a confrontation between the army and the extremists," Mayow said.

He added that the army had managed to drive the militants out of the town.

The government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab extremists in southern regions in recent months, but the militants are still hiding in the rural areas of those regions, conducting ambushes and planting land mines.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.