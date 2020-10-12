Somalia: Somali PM Meets With EU's Ambassador in Mogadishu

Somali PM Mohamed Hussein Roble says he had held productive talks with EU ambassador to the country, Nicolas Berlanga, at his office in Mogadishu on Monday.

"We discussed the EU's development cooperation with Somalia and progress on Security, Elections, and Election security. The EU is a significant contributor and partner in our nation," Robel tweeted.

EU provides significant support to the Somali government and helps in army rebuilding and empowerment of the institutions as well as the economic reforms.