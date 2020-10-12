Somalia: Somali FM and UN Envoy Discuss Ways to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Government of Somalia Ambassador Ahmed Isse Awad met with United Nations Envoy to Somalia James Swan on Sunday.

The two leaders discussed UN-Somalia co-operation as well as regional issues.

Somalia records 119 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries

Assailants shot dead cab driver in Galkayo

Former Somalia President to return stolen loot

Awad, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation briefed the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia, James Swan, on the progress made by the Government of Somalia in the areas of international relations, the economy and the country's recovery.

"The UN envoy to Somalia, James Swan, was honoured to meet with the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Isse Awad, today to discuss issues such as UN co-operation, national priorities and regional issues," U.N tweeted.