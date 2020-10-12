Somalia: Somali FM and UN Envoy Discuss Ways to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

12 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Government of Somalia Ambassador Ahmed Isse Awad met with United Nations Envoy to Somalia James Swan on Sunday.

The two leaders discussed UN-Somalia co-operation as well as regional issues.

Somalia records 119 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries

Assailants shot dead cab driver in Galkayo

Former Somalia President to return stolen loot

Awad, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation briefed the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia, James Swan, on the progress made by the Government of Somalia in the areas of international relations, the economy and the country's recovery.

"The UN envoy to Somalia, James Swan, was honoured to meet with the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Isse Awad, today to discuss issues such as UN co-operation, national priorities and regional issues," U.N tweeted.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Named as Finalist for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.