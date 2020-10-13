Uganda: From the Field - Finding a Meaning in Life Following Conflict and Family Loss

10 October 2020
UN News Service

A woman in her 70s whose daughter was killed and whose grandchildren were abducted during two decades of conflict and insecurity in Uganda, has been speaking about how religion has helped her to find a meaning in life.

Jujina Alanyo lives in the north of the East African country, which was the epicentre of a reign of terror there, largely perpetrated by the self-styled Lord's Resistance Army, or LRA.

Her individual experience is an example of the type of personal testimony that the international justice system is increasingly focused on gathering and listening to as part of a people-focused judicial process.

The UN-backed International Criminal Court (ICC) based in The Hague is the world's first permanent international court to prosecute some of the most heinous of crimes, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Jujina Alanyo is one of thousands of people in Uganda and other conflict-affected countries around the world who wish to have their voices heard. Read her story, here.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.