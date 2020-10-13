Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Fuel Tanker Explodes in Osun

Some persons have been feared dead in a road accident involving a fuel tanker in Osun State.

The accident occurred at Igbelajewa Village, along the Ilesha-Akure Expressway on Monday afternoon.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that many people were burnt in the fire.

This newspaper gathered that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle which fell over and caught fire.

About five vehicles including an 18-passenger commercial bus were burnt in the accident.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the accident.

The spokesperson of the fire service in the state, Adijat Basiri, told a local newspaper, News Boom, that "the situation was terrible but I don't know the number of victims."

"Our men responded to a distress call of a collision between two trailers at Ilesa-Akure express road Erin Ijesha, Osun State resulting in a fire outbreak. Nine casualties were recorded with one receiving treatment in the hospital."

