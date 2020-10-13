Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Fuel Tanker Explodes in Osun

Pixabay
Fire fighter
12 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Some persons have been feared dead in a road accident involving a fuel tanker in Osun State.

The accident occurred at Igbelajewa Village, along the Ilesha-Akure Expressway on Monday afternoon.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that many people were burnt in the fire.

This newspaper gathered that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle which fell over and caught fire.

About five vehicles including an 18-passenger commercial bus were burnt in the accident.

The spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the accident.

The spokesperson of the fire service in the state, Adijat Basiri, told a local newspaper, News Boom, that "the situation was terrible but I don't know the number of victims."

"Our men responded to a distress call of a collision between two trailers at Ilesa-Akure express road Erin Ijesha, Osun State resulting in a fire outbreak. Nine casualties were recorded with one receiving treatment in the hospital."

Details soon...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.