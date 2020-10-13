Nigeria: #EndSARS - Femi Kuti Joins Protest, Prevents Arrest of Demonstrators

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, and his son, Made, on Monday joined the ongoing protests at Akute/Ajuwon/Agbole axis of Ogun State and allegedly prevented the police from shooting at the protesters.

The protests, which began on a peaceful note, became heated after the police alleged that the protesters hurled stones at them.

Some protesters were also detained until the legendary singer waded into the brewing crisis.

The singer would later explain the reason why he joined the protests.

Came to stop the police from shooting at protesters and make sure the protest went on peacefully .#StopPoliceBrutalityinNigeria ✊🏽 https://t.co/2XrCbxlPad

- Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@Femiakuti) October 12, 2020

Eyewitnesses at the protests alleged that the police to disperse protesters at Ajuwon, collected their cars and shot tear gas canisters until Femi came to their rescue.

They also thanked the singer for his prompt intervention and for helping secure the release of protesters - which included a Twitter influencer, Oganla Media - who were illegally arrested at the protests.

Meanwhile, at the heart of Lagos, Surulere, the protests took a different dimension with many protesters injured while one person died.

Femi Kuti came out to support the youth#akute#ajuwon

They are shooting at us#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #aishayesufu pic.twitter.com/wGiWjZo5kt

- Ola Moore (@OlaMoor75260482) October 12, 2020

https://twitter.com/IjobaTemi/status/1315669212954857472?s=20

A popular singer, Oxlade, who was at the forefront of the protest in Ojuelegba/Surulere, was injured while his manager, Ojah B, was allegedly tortured by the police.

Videos have emerged on Twitter showing police officers assaulting and brutalising the singer and his manager on the streets of Surulere.

In the video, Oxlade's manager could be seen being dragged on the ground by the police.

We speak up and they torture us. This video is evidence of the way they are manhandling Oxlade's manager ojahbee during the #SURULEREPROTEST today!! This is wrong!!! #SARSMUSTEND

Retweet for the world to see. pic.twitter.com/bt41pEZMC2

- MIKE 👑 🇳🇬 (@hellomike01) October 12, 2020

Oxlade is known for his 2020 hit, 'Away'.

The #EndSARS protest has continued nationwide despite the Sunday dissolution of the notorious police unit, SARS; with protesters now demanding comprehensive police reforms including punishments for erring officers.