Kenya: Corazon Narrates Her Struggles With Post-Partum Stress

12 October 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka has spoken about her battle with post-partum stress two months after welcoming their son with fitness enthusiast Frankie Kiarie aka Frankie JustGymIt.

Corazon shared her struggles with her fans on Instagram, saying that after the birth of her baby she found herself extremely emotional to the point that she would get agitated by every little thing happening around her.

"I had my baby in August, no one tells you how hard it's going to be, it was the best moment in my life but it was also the toughest moments for me. I found myself crying for no reason, banging doors and throwing myself on the floor, every small thing would trigger me to go nuts, like if the food did not have enough salt," she said.

World Mental Health Day. Before this day is over I would like to share a short story. I had my baby in August, no one tells you how hard it's going to be, it was the best moment in my life but it was also the toughest moments for me. I found myself crying for no reason, banging doors and throwing myself on the floor, every small thing would trigger me to go nuts, like if the food did not have enough salt. I had such a hard time, Frankie tried, I mean he really tried to make it easier but I was just pushing him away. One day I started driving in the middle of the night with my baby strapped on his seat. That's when I realized I was endangering myself and my baby and I needed help. I had been embarrassed to ask for help, embarrassed to admit that I was having a hard time, it took a huge toll on me trying to deal with it alone. I guess what I'm trying to say is it's okay to be stressed or to have blues. Surround yourself with people who love and support you and don't push them away, and when you feel you can't take it anymore, it's okay to seek help. We are just humans too. Share with me your hardest moments adjusting as moms. Let's give one another some kind and encouraging words. Love and light to all moms

Corazon said that Frankie tried to help her during that difficult phase but she pushed him away.

"I had such a hard time, Frankie tried, I mean he really tried to make it easier, but I was just pushing him away," she said.

She further revealed that she was too ashamed to ask for help from anyone and ended up trying to deal with everything herself, which only worsened the situation.

"I had been embarrassed to ask for help, embarrassed to admit that I was having a hard time, it took a huge toll on me trying to deal with it alone. I guess what I'm trying to say is it's okay to be stressed or to have blues," she said.

Corazon advised women going through post-partum depression to surround themselves with people who love them and to seek help when things get too tough.

"Surround yourself with people who love and support you and don't push them away, and when you feel you can't take it any more, it's okay to seek help. We are just humans too," she said.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

