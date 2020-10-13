Nigeria: Musician Injured As 'Banned' SARS Officers Brutalise Manager in Lagos

Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Abdulrahman Olaitan, popularly known as Oxlade was injured during the #ENDSARS protest in Surulere.

The Hold On crooner on Monday joined other young Nigerians to protest against police brutality, extortion and extra-judicial killings.

Police officers shot indiscriminately to disperse the protesters.

OXLADE HAS BEEN INJURED AND THE POLICE ARE SHOOTING AT PROTESTERS AT SURULERE. PLEASE SEND HELP TO EVERYONE THERE. Omg 💔💔 #SARSMUSTEND #SURULEREPROTEST pic.twitter.com/mf05vLo9Zw -- Laolao (@itz_laolao) October 12, 2020

His manager, Ojabodu Ademola was not lucky as operatives of the banned Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested him.

He was brutalised as seen in the videos shared on social media.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, IGP on Sunday announced the dissolution of SARS.

See my bro💔💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/giCUuS1cI2

-- oxy (@oxladeofficial) October 12, 2020

OJABODU ADEMOLA IS HIS NAME...

That is my brother ... ..

that is me

That can be anyone

That is a citizen of Nigeria... . harmless Nigerian citizen... . pic.twitter.com/yEUbpXBJed -- oxy (@oxladeofficial) October 12, 2020