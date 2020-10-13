Nigeria: Netflix Debuts 'Naija to the World' Collection

Netflix
12 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

NETFLIX has introduced a 'Naija to the World' collection in commemoration of Nigeria's 60thindependence anniversary.

It features a curated content collection that highlights Nigerian storytellers and talent who have put the country on the world map.

The collection, which will be available globally, features over 90 Nigerian films and series starring some of Nigeria's most prolific talent both behind and in front of the camera.

They include 'Journey of an African Colony; The Making of Nigeria', a new docu-series from Quramo Productions and 'Oloture' which was inspired by a PREMIUM TIMES investigative report on human trafficking and prostitution.

The titles have been curated into various rows to make it easy for viewers to discover stories that suit whatever mood they're in.

These include Critically-Acclaimed Nigerian Films, Nollywood thrillers, Nollywood romantic films, Nollywood comedies, Nollywood crime films, Nollywood dramas and Nigerian screen queens.

The collection comprises films featuring Nigeria's lead actresses like Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli, Zainab Balogun, Funke Akindele, Kehinde Bankole to name a few.

As the world's leading entertainment service, Netflix said they are committed to showcasing local talent and stories made by Nigerians to its users around the world in 190 countries. "Nigerian storytellers have long been successful in telling great stories - these stories are now travelling far beyond Africa and are loved by audiences in different parts of the world," said Ben Amadasun, Netflix's Director of Licensing and Co-productions in Africa.

Mr Amadasun said the curated collection will allow NETFLIX users around the world to celebrate Nigerian storytellers and talent and enjoy their great stories that showcase the rich Nigeria culture, traditions, food, music, fashion, lifestyle and history.

