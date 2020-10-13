Malawi: "Contact and Dialogue Crucial in Resolving Conflict Between Countries"

12 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Patricia Kapulula

Lilongwe — pic by Lisa Kadango

State House has described contact and dialogue as crucial on matters of tension between countries.

State House Director of Communications, Sean Kampondeni, made the remarks on Monday during a weekly press briefing at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The remarks were in reaction to how Malawi and Tanzania intend to address the Lake Malawi border wrangle.

Kampondeni said the President, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his Tanzania counterpart, John Pombe Magufuli agreed that the lake boundary issue could amicably be resolved through dialogue.

He said what is needed now is for the two countries to build rapport and focus on diplomatic relationship.

"There is no reason why the lake boundary cannot be resolved. The two countries need to restore the relationship so that when the issue is discussed it should be in mutual interest," he said.

Last week President Chakwera visited Tanzania on a two-day state visit but the issue of the lake boundary was not discussed.

Speaking to journalists at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on his arrival from Tanzania on Thursday last week, Chakwera emphasised on the need for building rapport before sensitive matters such as the lake- boundary issue, are discussed.

"My primary reason for visiting Tanzania was to establish rapport, to build friendship so that when we talk about such sensitive issues we talk from a position of friendship and not from hostility," he said.

Tanzania claims half of the Lake Malawi, which is said to be rich in oil and gas, to which Malawi disputes.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.