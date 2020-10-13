Malawi: World Vision Commissions Water Taps in Ntchisi

Ntchisi — World Vision Malawi has commissioned six water taps inChinkhande Village of Traditional Authority Vuso Jere in Ntchisi District.

In an interview on Monday, Secretary for Kayaza Water User Association (WUA), Caroline Kachitsa said the taps had eased the distance the women used to cover to fetch clean water for domestic use.

She said it was challenging to get potable water in the area to the extent that communities drank water from sources also used by animals.

"We now drink clean water and our children are able to report for classes in good time as they do not walk long distances anymore to fetch water," she said.

Kachitsa added that the availability of water taps in the village has reduced the risk of young girls and women being sexually assaulted as they no longer wake up in the early hours to go long distances in search for clean water.

Ntchisi District Commissioner (DC), Lusizi Nhlane thanked World Vision Malawi for bringing clean water to Chinkhande Community.

He said government needs partners to help it in fostering development in the country and urged the communities to take care of the facilities.

World Vision Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Tapiwa Kamzati said they have reached out to over 17 000 people with clean and potable water in different areas in Ntchisi.

She said the organisation has plans to drill more boreholes in the area so that every family will be able to access clean water.