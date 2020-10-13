Rwanda: First Lady Jeannette Kagame Launches Campaign to End Child Sexual Abuse

As the world marked the International Day of the Girl Child, First Lady Jeannette Kagame launched on Monday, October 12, a campaign aimed at ending child sexual abuse.

"We cannot celebrate this day and pretend as if we are not aware of the existing challenge of child sexual abuse," she said as she officiated at the official celebrations which took place on Monday.

The Day, observed annually to recognize a girl's rights and the challenges they face around the world, was marked in Rwanda under the theme; My Voice-My Rights against Sexual Abuse.

"It's not the first time a campaign of this kind is happening and we shall never tire," Mrs. Kagame noted as she launched a one-year campaign.

It follows a series of other campaigns such as Fata Umwana nk'Uwawe, loosely translated as "Treat every child as yours," Malaika Murinzi (guardian angel), and Ijisho ry'Umuturanyi (a neighbour's eye).

"When we look at all the efforts that have been invested so far, it begs the question of why we still experience child sexual abuse," the First Lady said, pointing to the complexity of ending sexual abuse.

"At times we are surprised by what a human being can do, and our minds can't even comprehend the fact that a parent, a relative or a teacher can abuse a child," she added.

Mrs. Kagame highlighted that the complex nature of child sexual abuse is mirrored by cover-ups by people who may be related to those who commit abuse or the victims who fear stigma.

"We should be asking ourselves if it continues like this, where is it that we would be heading as a country. The laws are in place, what is it missing? Is it the lack of information," she questioned.

According to research, at least 20.5 per cent of teen pregnancies recorded is below the age of 11. Mrs. Kagame said, however, sexual abuse is not limited to girls only.

"Research shows that boys are equally abused. I don't think we can get the true definition of this, but it shouldn't be happening, it's an abomination," she said.

The First Lady called for collaboration of men and other partners to uproot sexual abuse, as well as parents and teachers to accelerate the level at which they engage their children.

"We should think of aggressive and innovative measures to makes sure that those convicted of child sexual abuse face justice," she insisted.

Mrs. Kagame also asked lawyers to figure out whether statute of limitation can be lifted for crimes related to child sexual abuse.

