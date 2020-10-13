Tanzania: Supply Water in Kinyerezi By Dec, JPM Directs Minister

12 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President John Magufuli has promised to address water woes in three wards of Kinyerezi, Bonyokwa and Kifuru in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam Region.

Addressing hundreds of Kinyerezi residents as part of his ongoing CCM campaigns ahead of the forthcoming General Elections, President Magufuli asked them to vote him to power for the second term in order to finish their recurrent water problems in the areas.

He said the government has set aside 7.3bn/- to implement various water projects, meaning that water problems in the area will soon be history.

Elaborating, he directed the Minister for Water, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Ilala District commissioner and their District Administrative Secretary to ensure that by December this year the people of Kinyerezi , Bonyokwa and Kifuru have clean and safe drinking water.

In a nutshell, he said that his government has plans to build a large water reservoir in Pugu area, piped with a distribution system that will be complete by December this year.

