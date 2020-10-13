Tanzania: PM Says Magufuli Has Strong Development Vision

MEMBER of CCM's Central Committee, Kassim Majaliwa has said the party's presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli deserves to be re-elected, because he has a strong vision of bringing development.

"Not everyone can be president, we need to vote for a serious person who will make things happen," said Mr Majaliwa, while addressing a rally at Misalai Ward in Muheza constituency, Tanga region on Sunday.

Mr Majaliwa who is also the Prime Minister was in Tanga region for a campaign tour to seek votes for Dr Magufuli, and Muheza constituency aspiring Member of Parliament, Hamis Mwinjuma alias Mwana FA as well as others for the Councillorship seats through CCM ticket.

The senior party official was of the view that candidates who have been nominated for various electorate posts are capable of bringing development, and that they should receive all the votes during the polling day.

"We need a leader who will fight corruption and all forms of embezzlement, in this case, Dr Magufuli fits for the senior post since he is coming from a party that has clear strategies of transforming the country," he explained.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa said the government is well determined to strengthen tea farming in Muheza district and that it would continue looking for investors.

"Apart from working on improving tea farming, we shall look for investors who would set up factories here for the sake of adding value to the crops being grown here, as well as creating more employment opportunities for youth" he noted.

Speaking on infrastructures, Mr Majaliwa said the government has completed feasibility study for the construction of 34km Amani-Muheza road.

On implementing the 2020-2025 manifestos, the government would work on the 42 km road from Mombo- Mzeri- Muheza for it to be in use through the year.

On the electricity sector, the Premier said the government will continue to supply electricity to all villages that couldn't be reached by the project in the initial phases, saying the target is to complete the project before 2023.

"Through the use of Rural Energy Agency (REA) the cost of electrifying villages has been reduced to 27,000/- from 177,000/-. In Muheza district that has 91 villages, already we have connected 50 villages and the remaining 41 will have the service," he pointed out.