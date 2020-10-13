East Africa: EAC Ponders Leather, Horticulture Value Addition

THE East African Business Council (EABC) has come up with a strategy to build a regional value chain in leather, fruits and vegetables as it has learnt that billions of dollars are lost in the sectors.

East African Community (EAC) partner states lost close to 3.2 billion US dollars in the last four years by inadequately investing in adding value to horticulture and leather goods produced in the region and not addressing bottlenecks derailing growth in the sectors.

This follows findings from a report launched by the EABC in collaboration with the German Development Agency - GIZ programme, 'Support to East African People-centred and Market-driven Co-operation' titled 'Building the Leather, Fruits and Vegetable value chains in the East African Community'.

The report finds that the region provides a good resource base for the production of hides and skins, having over 188.1 million livestock (cattle, sheep and goats). Despite East Africa currently having a monthly demand of about 600,000 pairs of industrial shoes (security, safety and industry), production is only about 60,000 shoes per month.

The report indicates that the EAC region processes leather up to a wet blue stage with a minimal transformation to finished leather. On the international market, the price of finished leather costs about 5 US dollars per square feet, while the wet blue is sold at 1.5 US dollars per square feet.

This suggests that EAC that exports mainly wet blue loses as much as 3.5 US dollars per square feet. This implies that the EAC in effect lost close to 3.2 billion US dollars in the last 4 years.

EABC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Peter Mathuki notes from the report findings that the leather industry has protracted due to the high presence of imported used footwear as well as synthetic shoes.

"These imports are priced way below the production costs of local producers, thus reducing the market for a sector that is still not getting adequate financing," he said.

The report also finds that there is a huge opportunity for increasing economic growth in the horticulture sector as exports of manufactured goods remain limited. Most farmers have limited finances for capital investment and to purchase inputs. Inadequate processing facilities close to the sources of their produce has also deterred the region from fully exploiting the potential of the sector.

"Appropriate infrastructure for marketing and proper post-harvest handling can tremendously reduce losses that horticulture farmers face in the region," said Dr Mathuki.

The report recommends for EAC partner states governments to abolish import tariffs and Value Added Tax on imported seeds and seedlings plus other inputs. This also includes lowering jet fuel taxes, reducing the high cost of power tariffs for horticultural farmers, trade facilitation, elimination of Non-Tariff Barriers and ratification of the EAC Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Protocol and opening up of EAC skies for cargo flights.

Value chains are central to socio economic transformation and poverty reduction. The EAC partner states aspire to transform their economies to a modern and industrialised status Promotion of regional value chains for socio economic growth however remains minimal; on account of generally low investment that targets these value chains and limited in investment opportunities for the same.

Tanzania, according to the latest leather sector survey, has installed an annual capacity of 124,420,000 square feet of leather. Focus group discussions with both anchor firms and small-scale firms in Tanzania, revealed a higher installed annual capacity of approximately 2 million pairs of shoes, compared to the statistical figure of 995,600 pairs.

Uganda's livestock endowment has dramatically increased over the last two decades. There exist an estimated 14.3 million cattle, 15.73 million goats, 4.31 million sheep and 4.04 million pigs. The potential annual production of raw material is approximately 3.4 million cattle hides, two million sheep skins and four million goat skins. There are 10 operational tanneries in Uganda; only two tanneries process a small proportion of their wet blue into finished leather.

Kenya's leather industry is relatively more diversified against a comparable size of livestock endowment. As of 2009, the livestock census counted a cattle population of approximately 17.5 million (including exotic breeds), 17.1 million sheep, 27.7 million goats and 2.9 million camels. Between 2012 and 2016, Kenya slaughtered, per annum, an average of 2.3 million cattle and 6.58 million sheep and goats.

Rwanda and Burundi which are both relatively smaller markets have an estimated demand for finished leather footwear of approximately 8 million pairs and 7 million pairs respectively, with an effective demand of between 30 and 35 per cent for both countries. Rwanda has moved to ban the importation of used footwear.