Tanzania: Lissu Promises Improved Healthcare in Reign

THE union presidential candidate on Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) ticket, Tundu Lissu has promised that once elected on 28th October as the country's new president, his government will increase education and health provision and access to the public.

He said he will make sure that education and health sectors become his priority among others and raise the lives of Tanzanians, especially those in rural areas.

Mr Lissu made the pledge yesterday, while in a campaign rally in Singida, adding that if elected, his government will ensure that all Tanzanians are registered to health insurance schemes.

"We want to see all Tanzanians with health insurance cards and this is possible and practical, because a better health system is crucial for the development of any country," he noted.

Expounding, the Chadema presidential candidate further said the health insurance scheme that will be provided by his government, will cater for all nationals regardless of one's age and economic status.

Mr Lissu said once elected, he will transform the education sector to groom only competent, innovative and creative graduates for the interest of the country.

"The education to be offered in Tanzania has to make our children compete competently in the international labour market," he said, while asking the residents to vote for Chadema candidates on the voting day.

In a related development, the lawyer by profession Lissu promised to strengthen democracy, promote rule of law and good governance.

Speaking in Igunga and Nzega constituencies in Tabora region on his way to Kahama in Shinyanga, Mr Lissu stopped and asked for votes, pledging to raise the welfare of civil servants by increasing their salaries.

"My government to be formed will consider increasing salaries and provide incentives of public servants and create additional opportunities for Tanzanians of all walks of life to benefit," he said.