Nigeria: Kano's Tertiary Institutions to Reopen October 26

Kano State Government has announced that the state tertiary institutions will be reopened on October 26.

The government announcement came less than 24 hours after all the public and private schools' resumed for the third term.

The state Commissioner for High Education, Dr. Mariya Bunkure announced this yesterday in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Mr. Sanusi Abdullahi Naisa.

According to the statement, the state government has already provided all safety kits against the spread of the coronavirus, including hands sanitizers, facemasks among others.

The statement also commended the efforts of the heads of tertiary institutions to actualise the government's desire.

The state government had on April, 2020 closed all the schools in the state as a result of coronavirus pandemic.