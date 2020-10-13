Nigeria: IPMAN Seeks Protection of National Assets

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Okoronkwo has called on stakeholders and youths in Niger Delta to listen to voice of wisdom and ensure the protection of National Assets in the region.

Okoronkwo spoke when the Senior Special Adviser to IPMAN on Product, Pipelines Monitoring and Special Assignment, Ibrahim Haliru visited the Delta water ways in company of a team of security led by the Sector A Operating Officer, Delta State, Joshua Abata.

The IPMAN President commended the Nigerian security outfits for their cooperation and civil- military collaboration which has yielded expected positive results. He urged the youths to be aware of the grave danger associated with illegal oil bunkering and Pipelines vandalism. Okoronkwo advised the youths in the region, especially those in Delta State to form clusters as their services would be needed when the proposed modular refineries eventually come to life.

Also, Emmanuel Boru, Head of Surveillance, Waterways, IPMAN, stressed that it was the mandate of President Muhammad Buhari to stop the spate of illegal oil thefts and Pipelines vandalism. He expressed appreciation and acknowledged the leadership qualities of the National President of IPMAN Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo with the believe that with him at the helms of affairs, IPMAN will achieve his goals.