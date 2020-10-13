Nigeria: Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court

A prince of Zazzau Emirate in Kaduna State, the Iyan Zazzau, Bashiru Aminu, has gone to court to challenge the appointment of Ahmed Nuhu-Bamalli as the new Emir of Zazzau, by Governor Nasiru el-Rufai.

Bamalli succeeded Dr. Shehu Idris, who died on September 20 ,2020 in Military hospital in Kaduna.

However, in a suit filed yesterday before the Kaduna State High Court, Aminu asked the court to declare that, "having scored the highest number of lawful votes cast by the kingmakers and thus selected by the said kingmakers, he has thus acquired vested right to the stool of the Emir of Zazzau from the date of his selection henceforth."

According to a copy of the suit made available to journalists, the plaintiff joined Governor el-Rufai; Attorney-General of Kaduna State; Kaduna State Council of Chiefs; Zazzau Emirate Council; Wazirin Zazzau, Ibrahim Aminu; Fagachin Zazzau, Umaru Muhammad; Mohammad Abbas, Makama Karamin Zazzau; Dalhatu Kasimu Imam, Limamin Juma'an Zazzau; Mohammad Sani Aliyu, Limamin Konan Zazzau; Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as 1st, 2nd ,3rd, 4th,5th, 6th, 7th, 8th,9th, and 10th defendants in the suit.

The suit seeks; "A declaration that the plaintiff is still the Emir of Zazzau and is entitled to all rights and privillages pertaining thereto. An order setting aside the purported appointment of the 10th defendant (Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli) as the Emir of Zazzau;

"An injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants from acting in the installation of the 10th defendant to the throne of the Emir of Zazzau or presenting to the 10th defendant with the staff of office until the final determination of this suit;

"An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves, agents, privies, servants or through any person or persons howsoever from treating, presenting or dealing with or installing the 10th defendant as the Emir of Zazzau;

"An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 10th defendant from parading, presenting or styling himself as the Emir of Zazzau or from putting on or wearing any paraphernalia or insignia of the Emir of Zazzau."

On September 25, the Zazzau Emirate kingmakers, chaired by the Wazirin Zazzau, Ibrahim Aminu, had forwarded a list of three shortlisted princes to Governor El-Rufai for his consideration and appointment of a new Emir.

The shortlisted candidates were Bashir Aminu, Iyan Zazzau, who scored 89 marks; Munir Jafaru, Yariman Zazzau who got 87 marks and; Aminu Shehu Idris, Turakin Zazzau who got 53 marks.

