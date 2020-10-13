Somalia: Puntland Military Court Sentences Al-Shabaab Members to Life Imprisonment

A military court in the semi-autonomous Somali regional state of Puntland has sentenced two men who were found guilty of being linked to the Islamist militant group al-Shabab.

Abdirahman Isse Hussein the regional military court chief, announced that Ismail Abdullahi Ibrahim and Hassan Kulow Ibrahim have been sentenced to life in prison saying that the court gathered enough evidence to prove that he was involved in terrorist activities.

The court also sent Mohamed Ibrahim to juvenile jail where he will be kept until his trial starts at the civil court.

The men were captured by Puntland security forces in an attack on al-Shabaab members on August 21 this year in the Galgala Mountains in the Bari region.