Cameroon: Surprisingly Difficult Consensus

Football is continually being dragged into the mud in Cameroon in spite of the fact that it remains a darling sports to all citizens.

The current tussle between the football governing structure in the country, FECAFOOT and the Professional League created by FECAFOOT coming a few months to the holding of the African Champions Football League, CHAN, in the country is simply mind-boggling. Such a puzzle is gradually putting Government as well as the World Football governing body, FIFA and the Confederation of Africa Football, CAF into a tight situation.

An entire football session just ended in the country under duress because of the health crisis resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. Lovers of the game who are logically eager to watch their favourite clubs on the pitch are being served with a curious backstage performance that borders on melodrama. Meetings and decisions are taken and rejected by the same people who participated in such gatherings. Individual interests are undoubtedly taking precedence over the collective wellbeing or football concerns which ought to attract national attention at this time that Cameroon is preparing to host a major international football event.

Sadly enough, more is being heard about the feud pitting FECAFOOT and the Professional Football League. Efforts by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education to ensure that what is left of the image of the country within football circles remains intact are being interpreted as a form of interference which opens the way for the FIFA suspension sword to hang over the country. At this juncture, objective questions can be asked. Why is it so difficult for people who seemingly have the same goals to agree? Are the officials of FECAFOOT and the League running after the same point of interest, which is football, or they have a hidden agenda which Cameroonians may still have to discover? Where do they even place the sports concerns in all the conflicts that are currently taking the entire game hostage? Answers to these and many other questions can be blowing in the wind.

Unfortunately, the players and bad feeling that the current cacophony is creating about the game does not seem to matter to the protagonists. Looking at the Intermediate Lions who played a friendly game against the Bright Stars of South Sudan on Saturday 10 October, 2020, no one is in doubt that the team still has a long way to go. Already they were defeated by Panthere of Nde zero to one on Wednesday. Instead of sports officials focusing on the input that is badly needed at this time to get the boys in top form, the public is being served backstage disputes among officials over who should be in control.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports gave a verdict which clearly required that FECAFOOT and the League should seat and agree on the best practices in sports management which certainly centre on the need for consensus in crucial moments. That is what any group of persons who share a common vision and have important appointments in their community should be able to do.

Yet, there is so much ego being placed at the forefront to the extent that people are ready to throw out the bath water and the baby. Somebody might have to stamp their feet on the ground to end such a shoddy spectacle from going on any longer. When football is mentioned, people have to see but the players and the game instead of managers and their disagreements as the public is currently witnessing in the country at this moment. If not, the National Olympic Committee may have to step in and arbitrate the way it did in the Karate disciplinary issues recently.