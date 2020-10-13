Cameroon: Star Building - PM Discusses With Belgian Diplomat

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute received the new Ambassador designate of the Kingdom of Belgium to Cameroon on October 9, 2020.

The Ambassador designate of the Kingdom of Belgium to Cameroon, Eric Jacquemin used his maiden courtesy call on Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on October 9, 2020 to promise the availability of his country with information and advice to Cameroon in different areas where Cameroon is confronted with challenges.

Ambassador Eric Jacquemin arrived Cameroon on August 6, 2020 and presented the advanced copies of his letters of credence to the Minister of External Relations on August 20, 2020. He told the press after discussions with the Prime Minister that his coming to the Star Building was a courtesy call in respect of diplomatic tradition that requires such visits to high level personalities. He said, «I am very pleased to have met the Prime Minister » and they talked about the long historic relations between Cameroon and Kingdom of Belgium. Eric Jacquemin described the relations as excellent.

On the way forward, Ambassador Eric Jacquemin said, « It was also to remind the Prime Minister that Belgium stands with Cameroon towards the different challenges the country is confronted with. If they need advice and information, we are always there available. » He disclosed that Belgium has a couple of investments in Cameroon related to road construction, water, energy, sanitation and others. The two countries also relate through development cooperation which is high and important and goes through international agencies which are UN-related or European Union-related.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ambassador designate of the Kingdom of Belgium to Cameroon, Eric Jacquemin used his maiden courtesy call on Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on October 9, 2020 to promise the availability of his country with information and advice to Cameroon in different areas where Cameroon is confronted with challenges.

Ambassador Eric Jacquemin arrived Cameroon on August 6, 2020 and presented the advanced copies of his letters of credence to the Minister of External Relations on August 20, 2020. He told the press after discussions with the Prime Minister that his coming to the Star Building was a courtesy call in respect of diplomatic tradition that requires such visits to high level personalities. He said, «I am very pleased to have met the Prime Minister » and they talked about the long historic relations between Cameroon and Kingdom of Belgium. Eric Jacquemin described the relations as excellent.

On the way forward, Ambassador Eric Jacquemin said, « It was also to remind the Prime Minister that Belgium stands with Cameroon towards the different challenges the country is confronted with. If they need advice and information, we are always there available. » He disclosed that Belgium has a couple of investments in Cameroon related to road construction, water, energy, sanitation and others. The two countries also relate through development cooperation which is high and important and goes through international agencies which are UN-related or European Union-related.