Nigeria: General Interest First

Despite the prevailing insanitary atmosphere, hundreds of Nigerians have hit the main streets to air their resentment against the constant brutality of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This time around, the protest ignited after a video showing the alleged killing of a man by an officer in the Southern Delta State was widely shared online last week. Though police denied the video was real, protesters across Nigeria took to the streets for several days to demand an end to brutality with many celebrities across the country echoing their support to them through the social media.

For years now, Nigerians have accused the notorious police unit of harassment, unlawful arrests, torture and even killings. Their plea has not fallen on deaf ears as President Muhammadu Buhari has come in. In a tweet on Friday the President called on demonstrators to be "calm and patient".

"Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people," Buhari posted on Twitter.

Even though President Buhari has made a timely outing to assure Nigerians of the numerous reforms in the pipeline, the applicability of these reforms is what the population is eager to see in the days ahead. This is because it is not the first time police reforms are being promised in Nigeria by the highest authority. "This is the fourth time in five years this government is promising to reform SARS. Enough is enough. SARS must be banned," Lawrence, a Lagos inhabitant said. However, there are indications that things might be different this time.

Ahead of the expected major reforms by the President and following last week's arrests of two SARS agents and a suspected civilian accomplice in Lagos over the "extortion and intimidation of innocent citizens", the police boss, Mohammed Adamu banned the anti-robbery unit from carrying out stop-and-search operations and traffic stops, as well as from mounting roadblocks, "with immediate effect". In addition, police officers must no longer work in plain-clothes but in their uniform or approved tactical gear, their remit is limited to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes "when the need arises". Though the decision is far-reaching, the question that is on many lips is whether it would appease the irate protesters. Whatever the case, the wellbeing of the population must remain a priority.