Nigeria: Ogbomoso Monarch Narrates How Hoodlums Attacked Palace

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III, has denied reports that protesters were killed when they attacked his palace on Sunday.

Ajagundade in a statement issued yesterday by the Principal Secretary to Soun of Ogbomosoland, Mr. Toyin Ajamu, said the palace was attacked by "hoodlums" who damaged properties.

He also complained that a chief was injured during the attack.

The statement, dated October 12, was titled 'Unprovoked attack on Ogbomoso Palace: No death recorded'.

Part of the statement read, "The attack was perpetrated by hoodlums and miscreants, disguised as protesters against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), leading to the wanton destruction of properties and vehicles at the palace. A chief among other palace officials, also sustained injuries.

"Contrary to fake news being disseminated on social media, we state categorically that despite the needless provocations and ill-treatment meted out to the Royal household during the violent attack on the Palace, the Paramount ruler and his household did not retaliate.

"Kabiyesi, who was with his chiefs and subjects, including Minister of Youth and Sports Development (an indigene of Ogbomoso), when the hoodlums invaded the palace, advised the palace staff to refrain from attacking the hoodlums.

"Hence, none of the miscreants and thugs was attacked by the palace household but rather a chief, who was pelted with stones by the hoodlums sustained serious injuries.

"The dead bodies being circulated on social media were brought into the palace by the hoodlums to cause confusion and justify the attack on the palace."

The monarch, subsequently, implored appropriate authorities to investigate the incident in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the attack to book and avert a recurrence.

"We equally call for the full investigation into circumstances that led to the death of Jimoh Isiaka, an Ogbomoso indigene alongside others injured during the peaceful protest on Saturday, October 10, 2020," it added.