Sudan Govt Takes Steps to Implement Peace Agreement

Pixabay
Flag of Sudan.
12 October 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Justice has prepared amendments to the Constitutional Declaration signed in August 2019 to include the Juba Peace Agreement.

Minister of Justice Nasreldin Abdelbari met with the delegation of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance in Khartoum on Sunday. He said that the first pillar of the slogan of the December Revolution, freedom, has been achieved. Sudan now moves to the second pillar, he said, which is peace. Implementation of peace begins by incorporating the Juba Peace Agreement, signed earlier this month, into the Constitutional Declaration.

Yasir Arman, Vice President of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) in Blue Nile state, received the ministry's proposals on behalf of the SRF.

A delegation of the South Sudan mediation team arrived in Khartoum on Sunday. They brought the peace agreement signed in Juba on October 3, and will deliver it to the Sudanese government and all other parties in the peace process.

The delegation will hold consultative meetings with the Sudanese government on the implementation of the peace agreement, and the resumption of peace negotiations with the SPLM-N faction under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu in South Kordofan. Peace talks between the Sudanese government and SPLM-N El Hilu are to be resumed next week.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

More on This
Sudan Signs Landmark Peace Deal, But Challenges Remain
Shaping Peace Together in the Age of Covid-19
Could the Juba Agreement Be a Turning Point for Sudan?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.