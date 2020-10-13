Sudan Govt Takes Steps to Implement Peace Agreement

Khartoum — The Sudanese Ministry of Justice has prepared amendments to the Constitutional Declaration signed in August 2019 to include the Juba Peace Agreement.

Minister of Justice Nasreldin Abdelbari met with the delegation of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance in Khartoum on Sunday. He said that the first pillar of the slogan of the December Revolution, freedom, has been achieved. Sudan now moves to the second pillar, he said, which is peace. Implementation of peace begins by incorporating the Juba Peace Agreement, signed earlier this month, into the Constitutional Declaration.

Yasir Arman, Vice President of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) in Blue Nile state, received the ministry's proposals on behalf of the SRF.

A delegation of the South Sudan mediation team arrived in Khartoum on Sunday. They brought the peace agreement signed in Juba on October 3, and will deliver it to the Sudanese government and all other parties in the peace process.

The delegation will hold consultative meetings with the Sudanese government on the implementation of the peace agreement, and the resumption of peace negotiations with the SPLM-N faction under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu in South Kordofan. Peace talks between the Sudanese government and SPLM-N El Hilu are to be resumed next week.

