Nigeria: #EndSARS - Makinde Bars Police From Engaging Protesters in Oyo

Following killings that marred the #EndSARS protests in Oyo State, the state governor, Seyi Makinde, has barred police from engaging protesters in the state.

Mr Makinde gave this directive in a widely circulated broadcast on Monday.

He also disclosed that it is the legitimate right of citizens to protest.

"The past few days have been of grief for the people of Oyo State. I cannot imagine the pain and frustration of the parents and families of those who have died or are hospitalized as a result of the actions of the Nigeria Police Force during this #ENDSARS protest," he said.

Mr Makinde said he had a meeting with security chiefs in the state and it was agreed at the meeting that the police should stop engaging protesters.

"We have agreed that the police should take a backseat as other security agencies take the front line in securing the lives of protesters at this time.

"Therefore we have deployed members of Operation Burst to the hotspot especially Ogbomosho to ensure that as people protest, they will not be harassed or brutalised," the governor said.

He also enjoined protesters to be peaceful and make their point without disturbing other residents of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a protester, Jimoh Isiaq, was killed in the state last week.

In reaction to this, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered an investigation into the killing.