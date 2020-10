Khartoum — A high-level delegation from East and South Africa Force (ESAF) arrived in Khartoum on Sunday led by Director of the organization.

The purpose of the visit is to verify troops Sudan pledged to contribute as part of the system of the East and South Africa Force(ESAF) for promoting peace in the region and that the verification operations would include the military , p9olice and civilian component.

The delegation will meet during the visit a number of members of the Chief of Staff.