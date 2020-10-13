Sudan, Turkey to Cement Cooperation Over Gum Arabic

Khartoum — Sudan and Turkey has reiterated importance of cooperation of the two countries in field of the gum Arabic and development of production areas in a way that maximizes the gum Arabic outputs and other gums which Sudan comes the first the world-wide in production.

This came when the Council for the Gum Arabic, Engineer Mustafa Al- S ayed received a delegation from Turkey Agency for International Cooperation headed by the Agency' Office Coordinator in Khartoum during which discussion was held over ways of cooperation and support that the Turkish Agency for International Cooperation could provide for gum Arabic sector in Sudan.

The TAIC Coordinator expressed readiness of the Agency to cooperate with the Gum Arabic Council by providing them with technical and service support to development the strategic commodity of gum Arabic.

He added that the Agency desire for joint cooperation through provision of support in areas of up-to-date technologies in area of production and harvesting machineries , smart partnerships in field of investment and industry between Sudanese and Turkish businessmen.

The two sides agreed that a meeting that would brought the Gum Arabic Council, Turkish Charge d'affaires and the TAIC Coordinator together in Khartoum and would be attended by representatives of Sudanese Businessmen and Employers Union , Union of Gum Arabic Producers and union of exporters and manufacturers of gum Arabic and other natural gums to approve such projects.

The Chairman of Council for Gum Arabic, for his part, lauded the Turkey Agency for International Cooperation for support it provided to Sudan and its expression of good will to extend more for gum Arabic sector in Sudan.