Cameroon: Kumba City Council Election Re-Run - Voting Billed for 22 October

As protagonists flex their muscles for the helm of Kumba city, the role of some elite is being feared as poisonous in using the situation for target practice.

In the days ahead, Councillors of Kumba, economic middle of the South West Region, will be back on stage to re-do what they had shelved as a finished business. This will be the re-run of voting into positions at the helm of the Kumba city council (grand councilors and city mayor) slated for October 22, 2020. The Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court of Cameroon in Yaounde last 27 September, 2020, ruled for the re-run by reversing the decision of the lower Court that upheld last 3 March polls.

In the first exercise of 3 March, 2020, polls, councilors of Kumba I, II and III Sub-Divisional Councils voted Victor Nkelle Ngoh as City Mayor of Kumba. By that token, Nkelle Ngoh was being transformed from the old nomenclature of Government Delegate of Kumba for 10 years into the new appellation of City Mayor. Apparently it is the same duty though with a change from the presidential appointment to a local popular investiture.

As Kumba awakes to a new reawakening, two camps from the same ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) are back to the campaign soapbox trading promises for Kumba's local government. The challenger, Gregory Mewanu, a businessman in Kumba, is vowing to unseat incumbent Victor Nkelle Ngoh in his eleventh year at the helm of Kumba municipality. As such, incumbency and enthusiasm will clash to point new advancement horizons for Kumba.

What awaits any newcomer at the helm of the City is the development of Kumba. Who talks or manages growth in Kumba must mean such basic facilities as potable water, accessible streets, street lights, dependable electricity supply, city hygiene, better structured markets for an expanding city and a better check on insecurity. On many platforms, politicians have echoed that the youth, the women, the farmers and the elite hold each in their hand the piece of block required to build Kumba. Building Kumba may also mean giving the city its onetime reputation as economic hub, great producers of cocoa and food crops as well as a road-junction for local and international business ventures.