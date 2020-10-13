Cameroon: Consumers Need Protection

12 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Consumer protection in Cameroon is a legal right voted into law by the country's lawmakers in 2011.

The law in effect, applies to all transactions relating to the supply, distribution, sale and exchange of technology, goods and services relating to consumer protection. These transactions include health, pharmacy, food, water, housing, education, financial services, banking, transport, energy and communication sectors. Consumer protection according to experts is the practice of safeguarding buyers of goods and services and the public against unfair practices in market places. Laws and regulations on consumer protection are intended to prevent businesses from engaging in fraud and specified unfair practices in order to gain an advantage over competitors or to mislead consumers. Cameroonians have often cried foul to contest the exploitative practices by businesses that are extremely detrimental to consumers. The struggle to phase out such business attitudes has been on for years, yet suppliers have adamantly refused to readjust even though some continue to hypocritically refer to consumers as king.

The decision by government to, as from 15 October this year, implement the Phone Tax Law that will permit phone and tablet users in Cameroon to pay 30 percent tax after purchasing any of these electronics has naturally raised a lot of dust. This of course is normal. First, the consumer does not understand why he or she should be the one to pay the price for tax evasion by the electronic supplier; second, the consumer is questioning how such goods could sneak into the country without having paid their frontier dues. In any case, even though the burden on the implementation of the law will appear to be falling squarely on the buyer, a closer look at it tells of a situation where government wants to alert customers not to buy such appliances. The reason is simple; once one accepts to pay the 30 percent tax, one is incidentally promoting customs evasion.

The buyer as per the application of this law has the latitude to avoid falling into this trap. What one simply needs to do is to take along one's sim card which will be inserted into the new phone to see if he or she will be asked to pay the 30 percent or not. If the answer is a monosyllabic yes, the response will equally be a monosyllabic no. By so doing all that was brought into the country without payment of customs duty will remain stocked and good for the dust.

Whereas some people are questioning why the customer should be the one to pay the price or do the work that was supposed to be done by customs officers, it is clear that the law if well implemented with buyers playing the catlike cunning attitude, traders in phones and tablets will feel the pinch. Unlike what many are already thinking, this is not a new tax imposed on consumers but a strategy to collect money that slipped through the fingers of the customs department.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.