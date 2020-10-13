Cameroon: Misinformation - Propagators Persist in Image-Tarnishing Project

The fake news stories broadcast using some traditional media organs and social media networks both in Cameroon and abroad are all intended to blacken the image of the country.

The United States of America's Embassy in Yaounde in a press release issued on October 9, 2020 reacted to fake news stories claiming that the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft recently announced alleged U.S. intentions regarding a supposed military intervention in Cameroon.

The release further states that, « Ambassador Craft did not comment about Cameroon in the recent time periods indicated in the stories and she has never stated or implied that the United States would consider military intervention of any nature in Cameroon. » The release goes ahead to debunk claims in the fake news stories, stating that « neither the U.S. Senate nor the full U.S. Congress have held debate on, or taken any action to approve, any U.S. intervention in Cameroon. »

The fake news stories referred to by the Embassy of the United States of America in Cameroon is just a tip of the iceberg in relation to misinformation perpetrated by some Cameroonians both in the country and in the Diaspora with the mission to create disorder and discredit the country in the face of the international community. The ongoing security crisis in the English-speaking North West and South West Regions has provided fertile grounds for fake news and misinformation. The case in point around which fake news became rife was the Ngarbuh killings in the Donga Mantung Division of the North West Regions in February 2020 where some traditional media organs in the country, international Non-Governmental Organisations such as Human Rights Watch and some Cameroonians in the Diaspora circulated false information through the various media on gruesome killings and other atrocities committed by the Cameroonian defence and security forces. Government in a statement given by its Spokesperson and Minister of Communication, René Emmanuel Sadi on April 28, 2020, « Urged bilateral and multilateral partners, and NGOs, in particular to beware of instrumentalisation through deceptive propaganda of the real promoters of violence in Cameroon, who lurking abroad, are working perniciously and stubbornly to destabilise our country. » The Ministry of Defence through the Head of Communication Division, Navy Commander Cyrille Serge Atonfack Guemo during the same period also reacted to another fake news story circulating which indicated that an Officer of the Defence forces, notably Captain Jacques Tchenem Valkossa, serving with the 4th Amphibious Rapid Intervention Battalion, would have been arrested on orders of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, for having led a team of seven soldiers who would have beheaded a civilian and killed a woman and her three children. The release from the Defence Ministry said the supposed Captain Valkossa Tchenem was unknown to the Defence Forces. It equally said the unit to which he was supposed to belong exists only in he whims of the creators of the fake news.