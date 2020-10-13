South Africa: Into a Brave New (Rugby) World

analysis

South African rugby teams are back on the field after months of Covid-19 induced lockdown and the world they re-enter is vastly different from the one they left.

Six months ago, the Sharks were flying high, the Springboks were looking ahead to playing as world champions for the first time and Super Rugby was finalising the details of a new five-year broadcast deal. There were challenges, but generally South African rugby was in its most positive space for years.

The Springboks' victory at Rugby World Cup 2019 gave the sport a boost. With a 2020 Rugby Championship, full northern hemisphere November tour and a 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to follow, where the Boks would market their world champion status, the good times were set to roll.

Yet, 27 weeks later, everything has changed. Super Rugby is dead, the Rugby Championship including the Springboks is unlikely to happen and the lucrative northern hemisphere tour cancelled. SA Rugby has had to make over R1-billion in cutbacks to ride out the pandemic and according to sources will miraculously only show about a R45-million loss in its next financial year.

The World Economic Forum, which projected the global sports market value to...