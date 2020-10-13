Kenya: Who Will Win Race for Kenya U-20 Team Job

8 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Former Kenya Sevens coach Paul Murunga leads the race for the position of head coach of Kenya Under-20 team 'Chipu.'

Murunga has coached the team in the past before moving up to become Kenya Sevens coach Benjamin Ayimba's assistant.

Murunga coached Kenya Sevens team Shujaa in the prestigious World Rugby Sevens Series in the 2018-2019 season but was replaced by Paul Feeney in the 2019-2020 season.

He unsuccessfully re-applied for the job of Kenya Sevens coach in June to replace New Zealander Feney who left the team on mutual consent.

Was on final list

Together with KCB assistant coach Dennis Mwanja, Murunga was on the final list of three coaches from which Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu was picked to take over from Feeney.

With that opportunity gone, Nation Sport understands Murunga is eyeing a return to Kenya Under-20 team, which is now without a coach after Paul Odera was appointed head coach of Kenya 15s team 'Simbas' in May last year.

Murunga has handled Kenya Cup side Homeboyz and won several accolades with the deejays, including the National Sevens Circuit in 2018.

KRU invited applications

On September 28, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) invited candidates to apply for Kenya Under-20 coaching role.

KRU is looking for a Kenya resident with a minimum of four years of experience as a rugby coach for a club or a school side with outstanding record.

Candidates must have a World Rugby Level Two coaching certification in either sevens or 15s rugby.

"We have received over 10 applications from Kenyans and foreigners," KRU Director of Rugby Thomas Odundo said on Wednesday. Saturday is the deadline for application.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Zimbabwe Asks South Africa to Extradite Graft-Accused Mugabe Ally

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.