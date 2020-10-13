Kenya: Who Will Win Race for Kenya U-20 Team Job

Former Kenya Sevens coach Paul Murunga leads the race for the position of head coach of Kenya Under-20 team 'Chipu.'

Murunga has coached the team in the past before moving up to become Kenya Sevens coach Benjamin Ayimba's assistant.

Murunga coached Kenya Sevens team Shujaa in the prestigious World Rugby Sevens Series in the 2018-2019 season but was replaced by Paul Feeney in the 2019-2020 season.

He unsuccessfully re-applied for the job of Kenya Sevens coach in June to replace New Zealander Feney who left the team on mutual consent.

Was on final list

Together with KCB assistant coach Dennis Mwanja, Murunga was on the final list of three coaches from which Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu was picked to take over from Feeney.

With that opportunity gone, Nation Sport understands Murunga is eyeing a return to Kenya Under-20 team, which is now without a coach after Paul Odera was appointed head coach of Kenya 15s team 'Simbas' in May last year.

Murunga has handled Kenya Cup side Homeboyz and won several accolades with the deejays, including the National Sevens Circuit in 2018.

KRU invited applications

On September 28, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) invited candidates to apply for Kenya Under-20 coaching role.

KRU is looking for a Kenya resident with a minimum of four years of experience as a rugby coach for a club or a school side with outstanding record.

Candidates must have a World Rugby Level Two coaching certification in either sevens or 15s rugby.

"We have received over 10 applications from Kenyans and foreigners," KRU Director of Rugby Thomas Odundo said on Wednesday. Saturday is the deadline for application.