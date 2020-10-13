Zimbabwe: Irvine's Says Poor Zimbabweans Affording Single Egg Per Year

Zimbabwe's largest poultry producer, Irvine's says affordability challenges have resulted in some locals only managing to eat a single egg in an entire year instead of at least one per week as advised by health practitioners.

Speaking at Irvine's donation of 3 000 eggs and 100kgs of chicken to Kudakwashe Children's Home in Harare, commercial director Anele Zunga said in-roads to ensure people consumed more eggs should be made.

The donations were part of Irvine's World Egg Day celebrations.

He described the donation as the company's way of giving back to communities that supported them and recognition of the work done by the home's principal director Rachel Ziki and her team.

"We are the biggest producer of eggs in Zimbabwe, on an annual basis, we produce 250 million eggs, that is just about 17 eggs for every Zimbabwean.

"Ideally, you should be eating at least an egg every week but you would find there are families and children who actually cannot afford to eat eggs every week and they taste an egg once a year," said Zunga.

"The ideal situation will be if every Zimbabweans could afford eggs because they have essential nutritional benefits.

"We chose this home because as a business, we believe in supporting the communities that we operate in. We are very motivated when we see such good work that Auntie Rachel and her team are doing."

Kudakwashe Children's Home, located to the South West of Chitungwiza, in the middle of Southlea Park, feeds an average 1 000 disadvantaged people.

It is home to 27 children of whom 17 are physically challenged.

"We are here because we all feel for these children, we are together in this," Ziki said.

"We started this children's home out of a passion to take care of children, as many as possible.

"May those who lead Irvine's be blessed for recognising our needs here at Kudakwashe Children's Home, we will continue to ask for more, we will invite you when we celebrate even when we mourn."