Somalia: PM and EU Ambassador to Somalia Discuss Security Cooperation

12 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble has on Monday received at his office the European Union Ambassador to Somalia Nicolas Berlange.

The Somali Prime Minister said they discussed with Ambassador Nicolas Berlange issues including EU cooperation in Somalia's development and the advancement of security and elections.

"I had productive discussions with EU in Somalia Ambassador Nicolas Berlanga," Said Somalia prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

"We discussed the EU's development cooperation with Somalia and progress on Security, Elections and Election security," he added.

His Excellency Mohamed Hussein Roble, Prime Minister of Somalia, stated that the European Union is an important friend and ally of our country.

Since being sworn in, Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein has been meeting with EU ambassadors to Somalia.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fire Breaks Out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's Highest Peak
Nigerian Police Disbands Hated Unit Amid #EndSARS Protests
Govt Introduces Revised South African Land Expropriation Bill
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.