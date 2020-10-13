Somalia: PM and EU Ambassador to Somalia Discuss Security Cooperation

The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble has on Monday received at his office the European Union Ambassador to Somalia Nicolas Berlange.

The Somali Prime Minister said they discussed with Ambassador Nicolas Berlange issues including EU cooperation in Somalia's development and the advancement of security and elections.

"I had productive discussions with EU in Somalia Ambassador Nicolas Berlanga," Said Somalia prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

"We discussed the EU's development cooperation with Somalia and progress on Security, Elections and Election security," he added.

His Excellency Mohamed Hussein Roble, Prime Minister of Somalia, stated that the European Union is an important friend and ally of our country.

Since being sworn in, Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein has been meeting with EU ambassadors to Somalia.