Tanzania: BoT Extends Microfinance Registration Deadline

THE Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has extended time for microfinance institutions to acquire microfinance licences to the end of April next year.

According to the central bank statement issued in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the deadline for applying for microfinance licences has been extended for six months to April 30, 2021 instead of October this month.

"BoT believes that the period extension will be sufficient for all microfinance institutions to apply while meeting all legal requirements and regulations," states the statement.

The Microfinance Act, 2018 became effective from November last year and mandated BoT to start issuing licences to microfinance institutions, previously, a sub-sector, which was largely unregulated.

Accordingly, in December last year, the bank issued a public notice directing MFIs to comply with the new regulatory regime as per Section 57 of the Microfinance Act, 2018.

The section requires all persons engaged in microfinance business to obtain a formal licence from the central bank or delegated authorities and observe other requirements of the Regulations within 12 months of the date of commencement of the Act.

Recent statistics show that more than 20 microfinance licences have been issued out of 350 applications received with over 250 licences being processed.

Tanzania Association of Microfinance Institutions (Tamfi) Chairman Joel Mwakitalu recently noted that there were crucial lessons to be learnt in ongoing applications of licences.

"It is necessary to have a better understanding of what is actually required in the application to minimise time wastage and rejection in the application process," he noted.

"This is the first time BoT is issuing licences to microfinance institutions. There are some challenges and we need to see how we can navigate through and smoothly," he said.

For example, he said the requirement to had a credit policy for MFI to be licensed was vital, but many MFI found it difficult in crafting the document.

BoT Principal Financial Analyst Deogratias Mnyamani said the microfinance sector was huge, but traditionally it had been informal with no proper guidelines and transparency.

The current regulatory regime is for enhancing transparency, efficiency in marketing and pricing and also for the government to be able to get correct statistics and recognise MFI promoting economic growth.

"The financial sector is the heart of the economy where about 55 per cent of the people, who access financial services in this country get it from microfinance institutions. That's why the licensing of microfinance institutions is important so as to get right statistics," Mr Mnyamani noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the licensing process was somehow slow due to misunderstandings and misinformation on how to apply.

"The process of application is very easy to follow. You are supposed to avail all requirements needed and ensure your documents are compliant. BoT is ready to issue licences to all who apply and comply," he added.

For his part, Ministry of Finance and Planning (Financial Sector & Development Department) economist Atupele Mwakipesile explained that a licensing requirement was part of the implementation of the microfinance policy and law.

"The policy in the supervision and promotion of the financial sector gives different authorities different regulations according to tires. It also gives the government regulations on the supervision of BoT," he said.

Yetu Microfinance Plc Executive Director, who is also Tamfi Vice-Chairman Altemius Millinga noted that challenges were bound to be there in implementing any new regulations.

"There are two major things, getting a licence to remain in the field and the second one is operations how to run institutions," he said.