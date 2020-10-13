Tanzania: NEC Comes Clear On Ballot Papers Deal

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Monday trashed allegations by the main opposition party, Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) that a local printing firm has been contracted to print ballot papers for this month's general election.

Apart from the allegations, Chadema also blamed NEC for disregarding the national procurement and logistics committee-which involves representatives from all political parties in the entire process.

NEC's Director, Dr Wilson Charles said in a press statement yesterday that the information released by Chadema Secretary General Mr John Mnyika to the media was false and malicious.

He categorically explained that although NEC is authorised under Section 74 (6) (b) and (d) of the Constitution to handle the elections for councillors, legislators and the union presidency, 'all the procurements activities' are being administered by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority-PPRA.

According to him, PPRA issued a general procurement notice on July 2, 2019, and re-advertised on December 13, 2019, on the Tanzanian National e-Procurement System regarding the procurement of election equipment including ballot papers.

Dr Charles explained that NEC also issued a public notice on the 'Daily News' of July 8, 2019, details on the tender opportunities, adding that political parties were also informed.

The NEC director explained further that NEC prepared a comprehensive plan for the procurement of equipment needed during the 2020 general election according to the public procurement legislation of 2013.

"After tendering process, a bidder numbered IE/018/2019-20/HQ/G/GE/13-a South African based firm M/s Ren-Form CC won, defeating Kenyan firm M/s Ellams Products Limited and the Dubai based M/s Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing LLC.

This was the only firm that had applied to print ballot papers and not Jamana Printers as alleged by the opposition party. It was an international competitive tender" Dr Charles stated in the statement.

Chadema had accused NEC of not involving the national procurement and logistics committee, but according to details released by the commission yesterday indicated that Chadema had boycotted nominating its representative into the crucial committee.

Technically, NEC called on all parties to nominate their representatives as per the procurement law; unfortunately, despite being reminded, Chadema didn't see the need to be represented.

The statement stated further the public procurement law does not offer an exception for other committees to interfere with the tendering process.

"The tendering board is the one charged with announcing tenders, receive, open, screen and declare a winning bidder... the national procurement and logistic committee is only involved to promote transparency in the process where it is needed to advise the commission," Dr Charles explained.

He hinted that the decision by Chadema and some other parties to not nominate their representatives had delayed resumption of the committee's activities.

Dr Charles urged the public to ignore the information which was released by Chadema as baseless, adding that preparations regarding the procurement of equipment for the general election have been completed and it has already started distributing the election equipment to polling stations.