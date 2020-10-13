Tanzania: Banking Sector Has Remained Stable in Five Years, Bot Says

13 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE banking sector remained sound, stable and resilient in the last five years thanks to the prudent supervision of the financial sector, Bank of Tanzania (BoT) said yesterday.

The stability and growth of the sector, BoT said, was marked by increasing contribution to the GDP in a long-term.

"Throughout, the five years of the fifth phase government, the banking sector has remained sound and stable with capital and liquidity levels above regulatory requirements," BoT said in a statement.

The central bank said at end of this May, the ratio of core capital to total risk weighted assets and off-balance sheet exposure were 17.4 per cent, above the minimum regulatory requirement of 10 per cent.

Likewise, the ratio of liquid assets to demand liabilities was 32.7 per cent, above the minimum requirement of 20 per cent.

"Most importantly," BoT said it had continued "ensuring regulations and guidelines are adhered to as part of strengthening risk-based supervision in the financial sector."

Tanzania's economy is projected to grow at 5.5 per cent this year against baseline projections of 6.9 per cent before the outbreak of Covid-19.

The central bank said the government's decision not to impose a lockdown coupled with the re-opening of other economies in this year's second half projected to lead to strong growth albeit at a slower pace than the previous year.

"Monetary policy will remain accommodative to support economic activities, while safeguarding macroeconomic and financial stability," the statement shows.

BoT said national foreign reserves had continued increasing from $4.093bn equivalent to 5.1 months of imports at the end of 2015 to $5.567bn which was equal to 6.4 months of imports in 2019.

"BoT continued ensuring adequate foreign reserves to meet the country's projected imports and ensure the stability of exchange rate," the statement says.

At the end of June, the import cover had reached $5.184bn which was equal to 6.0 months of imports.

"This is far above the country's benchmark of at least 4 months of projected imports. Continued beefing up of foreign reserves has contributed to economic stability and raising investors and international traders' confidence to do business in the country."

